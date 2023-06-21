Indian tourist found dead in Pattaya room

Police examine the room where the Indian man was found dead on Tuesday night. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: A 30-year-old Indian man was found dead in a rented Pattaya room wearing a mask connected to a gas cylinder, his hands tied to the arms of his chair and his ankles bound together.

The renting agent told police she earlier received an email saying the man was hearing voices in his head and intended to commit suicide.

The man's body was found in Room 129 of Building A at Laguna Beach Resort 3 about 9.30pm on Tuesday. He was identified as Vibin Vijayakumar, 30, an Indian national, police said.

He had a tight fitting yellow mask over his face connected via a tube to a cylinder of nitrogen gas. He was sitting in a chair placed beside the bed, his hands fastened to the arm rests of the chair and his ankles tied together.

The airconditioner was still running when police arrived after receiving a call from the estate agent. They estimated he had been dead about 12 hours and said there were no indications of violence or that the room had been searched.

Renting agent Jureerat Suthakham, 45, said she called police after receiving an email saying that the man in the room intended to commit suicide because he kept hearing a voice telling him to do it.

She said the man moved into the room on May 15 but the rental agreement had yet to be concluded.

Police said it appeared that he committeed suicide. The Police General Hospital would perform an autopsy to determine the actual cause of death.