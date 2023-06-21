AI catching Bangkok traffic offenders

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, left, and his deputy Wisanu Sapsompol show the AI system that City Hall is using to catch traffic offenders, at City Hall on Wednesday. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

City Hall is using artificial intelligence software (AI) to catch traffic offenders and will also use it to improve traffic flow management at intersections, the Bangkok governor said on Wednesday.

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration was using AI at eight locations in the capital city.

"Technology can be applied to catch offenders. Many pedestrians are their victims, especially in Bangkok where about 900 of them are hit by motorcyclists using footpaths every year ... The BMA must be serious about enforcing the law to address this issue," he said.

The BMA was using AI software to catch traffic violators using existing surveillance cameras connected to optical fibre networks. AI could spot violators and then report them, a task previously handled solely by city police, Mr Chadchart said.

AI used the vehicle registration database of the Land Transport Department to find the addresses of traffic violators and send them notices requiring they pay fines at their district offices within 30 days, the governor said.

It ws being used at locations in the city, including at the mouths of Ratchadaphisek 36, Phetkasem 28 and Phetchaburi 9 roads; and in front of Niwetwarin School in Bang Khen district, and at a petrol station.

From June 12-20, 2,990 motorcyclists were caught riding illegally on footpaths in those areas. He said 1,884 were ordinary motorcyclists, 592 taxi motorcyclists and the rest deliverymen.

The BMA also used AI to catch motorists who parked their vehicles in no-parking areas near CentralWorld shopping centre, in Pratunam area and on Nana Road. the AI program identified vehicles that were parked for more than five minutes and reported them police, the Bangkok governor said.

"In about two more months we will expand the AI system to 100 other locations prone to traffic violations, and later it will be expanded to control traffic lights," he said.

There were traffic lights at about 500 locations in Bangkok. In many areas they were still controlled by timers and did not adjust to actual traffic conditions. Using AI should greatly improve traffic flow, Mr Chadchart said.