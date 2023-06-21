Prosecutors indict ‘Mek Rama’ for online gambling

Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, 36, is questioned by deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on March 20, 2023. (File photo)

Prosecutors have indicted Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, the husband of Thai actress Yardthip Rajpal, and nine others on charges of collusion in online gambling and money laundering.

Mr Rama, 36, and his co-accused were arrested during raids in Bangkok and other provinces on March 30 this year.

According to the indictment, the 10 defendants are accused of colluding in running the gambling website www.๑six๘.com and persuading people to play baccarat online.

Money circulating in the bank accounts of the accused, along with other assets, was derived from persuading people to gamble online, according to the indictment. The offences date back to Feb 24 last year and continued into this year.

The court accepted the indictment and would hold its first hearing on Thursday, said Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General.

The 10 men are all being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison. In addition to Mr Rama, the others are Navaprin Thongnoi, 31; Naruephong Luenam, 29; Ratthasart Wongcheewasut, 32; Chukiart Uangram, 28; Chakhorn Supamaneewitsiri 33; Phapakorn Ruengpakdee, 38; Sanaret Manomai-ngamlert, 31; Kittithat Uppaphong, 30, and Phongsakorn Jirakulwattanakit, 32.