Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Prosecutors indict ‘Mek Rama’ for online gambling
Thailand
General

Prosecutors indict ‘Mek Rama’ for online gambling

Husband of actress among 10 facing charges including money laundering

published : 21 Jun 2023 at 20:52

writer: Online Reporters

Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, 36, is questioned by deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on March 20, 2023. (File photo)
Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, 36, is questioned by deputy national police chief Pol Gen Torsak Sukvimol on March 20, 2023. (File photo)

Prosecutors have indicted Rama “Mek Rama” Rassameerama, the husband of Thai actress Yardthip Rajpal, and nine others on charges of collusion in online gambling and money laundering.

Mr Rama, 36, and his co-accused were arrested during raids in Bangkok and other provinces on March 30 this year.

According to the indictment, the 10 defendants are accused of colluding in running the gambling website www.๑six๘.com and persuading people to play baccarat online.

Money circulating in the bank accounts of the accused, along with other assets, was derived from persuading people to gamble online, according to the indictment. The offences date back to Feb 24 last year and continued into this year.

The court accepted the indictment and would hold its first hearing on Thursday, said Kosolwat Inthuchanyong, spokesman for the Office of the Attorney-General.

The 10 men are all being detained at the Bangkok Remand Prison. In addition to Mr Rama, the others are Navaprin Thongnoi, 31; Naruephong Luenam, 29; Ratthasart Wongcheewasut, 32; Chukiart Uangram, 28; Chakhorn Supamaneewitsiri 33; Phapakorn Ruengpakdee, 38; Sanaret Manomai-ngamlert, 31; Kittithat Uppaphong, 30, and Phongsakorn Jirakulwattanakit, 32.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Leader mourned

Narongsak Osotthanakorn, the former Chiang Rai governor who won worldwide praise for his leadership of the mission to rescue the “Wild Boars” football team, has died of cancer at the age of 58.

21:12
Thailand

Prayut starts ‘packing up’ belongings

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has begun packing up his belongings in preparation for vacating his office at Government House.

21:05
Thailand

Myanmar refugees in Mae Hong Son get help

Authorities in Mae Hong Son say they have assisted almost 4,000 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military.

21:03