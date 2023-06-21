Prayut starts ‘packing up’ belongings

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha waves to reporters before chairing the weekly cabinet meeting on June 13. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has begun packing up his belongings in preparation for vacating his office at Government House.

The moving-out process began after the Election Commission (EC) on Monday certified the election of all 500 MPs from both the constituency and party-list systems.

Gen Prayut on Wednesday reported to work as usual amid a quiet atmosphere at Government House.

A source said packing was under way, with the general’s personal team removing the few belongings and valuable items from the prime minister’s office, including Buddha images.

The items were returned to Gen Prayut’s residence at the 1st Infantry Regiment base in Bangkok. Some important documents, the nature of which was not specified, were also sent home with Gen Prayut while non-essential documents were binned as the office was being cleared for the incoming occupant.

The source said Gen Prayut would carry on his duties as prime minister and defence minister until the new cabinet is sworn in and officially assumes office.

A source in the cabinet, citing Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, said a joint sitting of the House of Representatives and the Senate is expected to convene on July 13 to select a new prime minister.

The appointment of the new cabinet is expected on July 21, and the swearing-in ceremony for new ministers is tipped for late July, according to the source, adding it is up to the House speaker to set specific dates.

Meanwhile, Mr Wissanu said on Wednesday that Pirapan Salirathavi­bhaga need not resign as secretary-general to the prime minister until the swearing-in of the new MPs.

Mr Pirapan, also leader of the United Thai Nation (UTN) Party of which Gen Prayut is the chief adviser, can carry on in the job while he registers as an MP with the EC.

Although the law forbids an MP from concurrently holding public office, MP status is not made official until the swearing-in process is complete.