Myanmar refugees in Mae Hong Son get help

Governor says nearly 4,000 displaced by recent fighting are sheltering in two camps

Myanmar residents take refuge at the Bang Sao Hin temporary shelter in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son province. (Photo: Radio Thailand, Mae Sariang Facebook page)

Authorities in Mae Hong Son say they have assisted almost 4,000 Myanmar refugees who fled fighting between ethnic groups and the Myanmar military.

Clashes took place along the border in Bang Sao Hin in tambon Sao Hin of Sariang district and Ban Pha Khae in tambon Mae Ki of Khun Yuam district, which forced 3,904 Myanmar residents to seek refuge in two border districts of Mae Hong Son.

A total of 3,211 were brought to the Bang Sao Hin shelter in tambon Sao Hin, while the remaining were taken to the Ban Pha Khae shelter.

Provincial governor Chettha Mosikkharat, along with his deputy, officials and the Red Cross, on Wednesday provided humanitarian assistance, including survival kits donated by local people, to refugees in the shelters.

Mr Chettha, in his capacity as director of the Thai-Myanmar border administration centre, said he had updated state agencies on the situation. He said Thailand would remain neutral in the conflict as officials and security agencies provided humanitarian aid to the refugees.

He called on local residents not to travel near areas close to the fighting. Mr Chettha also urged the media to report accurately to avoid panic, adding that people can also receive reports from the centre.



