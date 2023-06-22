Rail station doubles as events venue

Hua Lamphong railway station (photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)

The century-old Hua Lamphong railway station is ready to host more key events as part of its new role as a dual-purpose station, the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) said on Wednesday.

After undergoing major renovations, the station is ready to host important events while accommodating suburban commuting and tourism train services, said Ekkarat Si-arayanphong, head of the SRT governor's office.

First opened in 1916, Hua Lamphong has Italian Neo-Renaissance-style architecture and became a Bangkok cultural landmark steeped in the country's rail history, he said.

Mr Ekkarat said SRT governor Nirut Maneephan had led efforts to preserve and maintain the 107-year-old station, also known as Krung Thep station.

The governor is also overseeing efforts to have the grand station become a site for major events.

Previously, Mr Ekkarat said several events, including "Hua Lamphong in Your Eyes and Unfolding Bangkok" were held at the station.

The events attracted more than 30,000 visitors, both Thais and foreign tourists, per day, he said.

The SRT is looking forward to working with more public and private organisations interested in making use of Hua Lamphong's space for events that will add more value to the station, he said.

In the future, Mr Ekkarat said, Hua Lamphong will be further developed to become a site for organising important international events.

Seven more antique trains that played an important role in Thailand's rail transport will soon be displayed at Platform No 4, a part of a designated exhibition area, he said.

More exhibitions will be added later, Mr Ekkarat said.

As for the commuting and tourism train services, he said 62 such services are being operated daily through Hua Lamphong.

The SRT has moved the operation of long-distance train services to the North, Northeast and South of the country from Hua Lamphong station to Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal in Bang Sue district.