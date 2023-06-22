Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
MOI plans to expand carbon credit plans
Thailand
General

MOI plans to expand carbon credit plans

published : 22 Jun 2023 at 08:02

newspaper section: News

writer: Chalermrat Nualyaisawan

A ceremony at the ministry marks the success of efforts by local government organisations, in cooperation with the UN and Kasikornbank, to manage household waste and carbon emissions. (Photo: the Ministry of Interior)
A ceremony at the ministry marks the success of efforts by local government organisations, in cooperation with the UN and Kasikornbank, to manage household waste and carbon emissions. (Photo: the Ministry of Interior)

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is marking the success of local body efforts to manage household waste and cut carbon emissions.

It on Wednesday declared the success of "Food Waste Management for Climate Action and a Commitment to Sustainable Thailand" as it aims to expand efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and manage carbon credits in line with goals mapped out by the United Nations.

Local government organisations have been managing household waste through the MOI's Waste Management for Climate Action programme led by Suttipong Juljarern, permanent secretary for the interior.

He did it in cooperation with the UN resident coordinator in Thailand, Gita Sabharwal, and Krit Jitjang, managing director of Kasikornbank as network partners, as well as the governors of the pilot provinces of Lamphun, Loei, Amnat Charoen and Samut Songkhram.

During an event to mark the milestone, Mr Suttipong said the MOI has been working to address waste management with local governments in all 76 provinces since 2019 and has signed an MoU with the UN and helped developed this project.

The MOI converted these efforts into carbon credits by certifying them with the Thailand Greenhouse Gas Management Organization (TGO).

Proceeds from trade in credits with the private sector are returned to circulate in community development.

"The Ministry of Interior has joined a network with Kasikornbank to accept carbon exchanges from four pilot provinces," Mr Sutthipong said.

Within the next month, the project will get underway in 22 provinces and more players from the private sector will join carbon exchanges in the future, he added.

Ms Sabharwal also gave a speech on the topic of "Cooperation in driving to achieve sustainable Thailand goals".

She said the effort has helped localise the UN's Sustainable Development Goals to more than 14 million households and ushered in carbon trading for the first time in Thailand, adding that the project is a good example for other countries in the region to follow.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

MOI plans to expand carbon credit plans

The Ministry of Interior (MOI) is marking the success of local body efforts to manage household waste and cut carbon emissions.

08:02
Thailand

Rail station doubles as events venue

The century-old Hua Lamphong railway station is ready to host more key events as part of its new role as a dual-purpose station.

07:08
Business

One-million target

The number of Korean tourists visiting Thailand is projected to hit 1 million in the third quarter of this year.

06:39