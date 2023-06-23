Section
Suspect cops petition OAG over probe
Thailand
Suspect cops petition OAG over probe

published : 23 Jun 2023 at 06:31

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

Pol Lt Col Sathian Ratchapongthai, deputy superintendent at Nong Kham station in Chon Buri, speaks to reporters on Thursday as he and two other senior officers petitioned the Office of the Attorney General over 140-million-baht extortion allegations against them.(Photo supplied/Wassayos Ngamkham)
The Office of the Attorney General will examine a petition from three Chon Buri police officers who allegedly tried to extort 140 million baht from an online gambling network.

The petition was submitted on Thursday by Pol Lt Col Sathian Ratchapongthai, deputy superintendent at Nong Kham station in Chon Buri; Pol Maj Nakhonrat Nonseelad, an investigator of Nong Kham station; and Pol Capt Somboon Butdalert, a deputy commander of Phlu Ta Luang station.

The police officers were concerned after a report said they violated new regulations, which require police officers to record video and audio during an arrest from beginning to end.

The three accepted they didn't follow the new regulations and asked the OAG to look into how other police were investigating their case, fearing they might be treated unfairly.

The three officers arrested Thaninwat Udomchaowaset, a prime suspect behind an illegal gambling website, Foxbet168, in Bangkok on May 23, but no video or audio of the arrest was recorded. During the arrest process, the three took Mr Thaninwat to meet Chon Buri police chief Pol Maj Gen Kamphon Leelaprapapor, where the alleged extortion attempt occurred.

So far, 10 officers and three civilians have been charged after six suspects under investigation for involvement in Foxbet168 accused the Chon Buri police chief and his subordinates of extortion.

