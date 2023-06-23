Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Four Thais arrested with 19 Bangladeshi migrants
Thailand
General

Four Thais arrested with 19 Bangladeshi migrants

published : 23 Jun 2023 at 10:06

writer: Assawin Pakkawan

Immigration officers watch over a group of illegal Bangladeshi migrants who were arrested in the southern border province of Songkhla on Thursday. (Photo supplied)
Immigration officers watch over a group of illegal Bangladeshi migrants who were arrested in the southern border province of Songkhla on Thursday. (Photo supplied)

SONGKHLA: Immigration police arrested four Thai nationals and 19 illegal Bangladeshi migrants after intercepting five cars in Bang Klam district of this southern province on Thursday.

The arrest followed a tip-off from informants that a group of illegal migrants would be transported from Samut Prakan, en route for Malaysia, via Songkhla.

At about 5.30pm, the immigration police gave chase to the five cars - a black Toyota Innova, a grey Toyota Altis, a red Toyota Altis, a Toyota Fortuner and a Toyota Camry - and managed to stop them at a spot on the Asian highway between Rattaphum and Bang Klam districts.

Four Thai drivers - a woman and three men - were arrested. The woman was Falada Suriyachat, 48, from Pathum Thani province. The men were Kittisak Mangkorn, 49, from Kanchanaburi, Rangsan Supan, 27, from Yasothon, and Sunthorn Kanungnit, 43, from Nakhon Ratchasima. The fifth driver managed to escape.

Found in the five vehicles were 19 migrants from Bangladesh.

The four drivers said during police interrogation that they were hired by a man called Somchai to transport the Bangladeshi migrants from Samut Prakan to Songkhla at 2,500 baht per head.

The Bangladeshi migrants said they travelled by air to Cambodia and illegally sneaked across the border into Thailand on Wednesday, before being further transported to Samut Prakan. They had paid 350,000 takas or 110,000 baht each to job brokers who promised to find jobs for them in Malaysia.

The Thai drivers were charged with providing shelter for foreigners who entered the country illegally.

The Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to Bang Klam police station for legal proceedings on charges of illegal entry, pending repatriation.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Four Thais arrested with 19 Bangladeshi migrants

SONGKHLA: Immigration police arrested four Thai nationals and 19 illegal Bangladeshi migrants after intercepting five cars in Bang Klam district of this southern province on Thursday.

10:06
Business

Pungent fruit prices plunge

SINGAPORE: Many people in Singapore love durians. And this year, the spiky and pungent fruit is in such abundance that it can be found in claw machines, giving enthusiasts a chance to catch one for just a dollar.

09:36
Thailand

DSI agrees to look into Stark's finances

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has agreed to investigate Stark Corporation over suspicions of fraud by its former executives, which came to light after the publicly listed wire and cable maker failed to submit its financial statements in time as required by law.

09:04