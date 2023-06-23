Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
School fire extinguisher blast kills student, injures 5
Thailand
General

School fire extinguisher blast kills student, injures 5

published : 23 Jun 2023 at 12:32

writer: Online Reporters

A fire extinguisher explodes during a fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning. One student was killed. (Photo: Nakhon 58, Ruamkatanyu rescue volunteer via Thai Rescue News)
A fire extinguisher explodes during a fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning. One student was killed. (Photo: Nakhon 58, Ruamkatanyu rescue volunteer via Thai Rescue News)

A schoolboy was killed and five others injured when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at a public secondary school in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning.

The carbon dioxide fire extinguisher went off during a fire drill at around 11.22am in the compound of Rajavinit Mathayom School on Phitsanulok Road near the Royal Turf Club of Thailand in Nang Loeng area. 

The blast resulted in the death of one schoolboy and injuries to five other students so far.

Matichon Online reported that the dead victim was a Mathayom Suksa 5 (Grade 11) student who took part in the drill. The school closed its gates following the incident. 

Police were investigating, as forensic officers examined the site and collected evidence.

A damaged fire extinguisher after it exploded. (Photo: Nakhon 58, Ruamkatanyu rescue volunteer via Thai Rescue News)

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (5)
MOST RECENT
Business

Jan-May rice export volume up 27%

Thailand's rice exports for January-May were at 3.47 million metric tonnes, up 26.6% from a year earlier, helped by higher global demand and a weaker baht currency, the Commerce Ministry said on Friday.

13:36
Thailand

Two Vietnamese fishing boats seized, 11 crew arrested

SONGKHLA: Marine police on Thursday seized two Vietnamese fishing boats and arrested 11 crew members in the waters off the southern provinces of Pattani and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

12:56
Thailand

School fire extinguisher blast kills student, injures 5

A schoolboy was killed and five others injured when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at a public secondary school in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning.

12:32