School fire extinguisher blast kills student, injures 5

A fire extinguisher explodes during a fire drill at Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning. One student was killed. (Photo: Nakhon 58, Ruamkatanyu rescue volunteer via Thai Rescue News)

A schoolboy was killed and five others injured when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at a public secondary school in Dusit district, Bangkok, on Friday morning.

The carbon dioxide fire extinguisher went off during a fire drill at around 11.22am in the compound of Rajavinit Mathayom School on Phitsanulok Road near the Royal Turf Club of Thailand in Nang Loeng area.

The blast resulted in the death of one schoolboy and injuries to five other students so far.

Matichon Online reported that the dead victim was a Mathayom Suksa 5 (Grade 11) student who took part in the drill. The school closed its gates following the incident.

Police were investigating, as forensic officers examined the site and collected evidence.