Envoy mourns rescue hero

A man is among people who pay their last respects at the funeral of Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn at Wat Phra Si Maha That in Bangkok on Thursday. US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec on Friday offered his condolences following the passing of the governor. (Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

US Ambassador to Thailand Robert F Godec on Friday offered his condolences following the passing of Pathum Thani governor Narongsak Osottanakorn, who was hailed for his role in coordinating the "Wild Boars" rescue operation in Chiang Rai over four years ago.

"My deep condolences to Governor Nanongsak's family, friends and colleagues. I recently visited Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai and was deeply moved by the stories of his leadership when he managed the international cooperative effort that led to the successful rescue of the Wild Boars team.

"His legacy will continue as we continue to work together to respond to crises and tackle humanitarian challenges with a collaborative spirit," Mr Godec tweeted on Friday.

Narongsak, 58, passed away peacefully at Siriraj Hospital at around 5.40pm on Wednesday after unsuccessful treatment for cancer.

Meanwhile, Chiang Rai residents will hold a five-year anniversary event marking the 2018 rescue on July 10. "Ja Sam" Samarn Kunan, a former Navy SEAL who died during the rescue, Duangphet "Dom" Phromthep, the team captain who died in the UK in February, and governor Narongsak will also be remembered.