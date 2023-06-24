Illegal villa puts resort under scrutiny

The hideaway villa has been closed by the authorities. (Photo: Cape Shark Villas)

SURAT THANI: A villa in a Koh Tao resort built without permission has been ordered closed by local authorities, which are further investigating if the resort's other villas have been built with the necessary permits.

The villa in question, built on a rocky outcrop with direct access to the sea, belongs to Cape Shark Villas, a luxurious resort with over 30 pool villas on its hilltop property in the island's south.

The 48m² one-storey structure -- called the "hideaway villa"-- became an issue when a netizen submitted a complaint to the Facebook page of an anti-corruption club in the province, questioning if the villa's construction was legal.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Jinto said on Friday that every inch of the iconic Koh Tao island belongs to the Treasury Department.

He said the authorities had ordered all related parties to investigate whether the resort had received permission to build the hideaway villa or even the right to build the resort.

Watcharin Fahsiriporn, mayor of Koh Tao municipality, said the municipality initially found the resort had not sought permission from the municipality before constructing the villa.

The municipality sent an official on Thursday to put an announcement on the villa's door saying it had to be closed.

Mr Watcharin said the municipality would investigate whether the resort was built without permission. Cape Shark Pool Villa Company was founded in May 2016 with six million baht of registered capital.