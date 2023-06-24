Fake wedding organiser duped over 10 couples

Deposits paid for services promoted on Facebook with no follow-up

An officer questions the accused bogus wedding organiser Korn near a condominium in Bang Sue district of Bangkok on Saturday. (Photo: CIB)

A sham wedding organiser who reportedly swindled more than 20 victims was taken into custody on Saturday by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB).

Enforcing a warrant issued on June 9, CIB officers on Saturday morning found and arrested a 34-year old man identified only as Korn, wanted on charges of defrauding the public and entering false and detrimental information into a computer system.

The suspect was caught near a condominium in the Pracha Chuen area of Bang Sue district in Bangkok. The warrant was issued following complaints from more than 10 couples who accused him of enticing them to transfer deposit payments for organising weddings and other functions.

Operating under the Facebook page name “Wedding…”, Mr Korn allegedly posed as a wedding organiser and convinced victims to make deposit payments before severing all contact with them.

The scheme reportedly yielded him hundreds of thousands of baht.

Mr Korn has been taken to the Phaya Thai police station for further questioning and legal proceedings. Officers said he had confessed to all charges.