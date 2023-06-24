Six injured when bus rams power pole

Police investigating cause of accident at Pracha Songkhro intersection in Din Daeng

A pickup truck lies overturned in front of a No.13 bus that struck a power pole in Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Saturday afternoon, injuring six people. (Photo: FM91 Trafficpro Facebook)

Six people were injured when a bus rammed into a roadside power pole at an intersection in Din Daeng district of Bangkok early Saturday afternoon.

The No. 13 bus hit the concrete pole at the Pracha Songkhro intersection at around 12.45pm. The crash set off a chain reaction, with one pickup truck overturning and then being struck by another pickup. Some motorcycles also slid under the bus, which came to rest atop the curb.

Motorcycle-taxi drivers and passersby rushed to help people who were trapped under the bus. Some vendors were also injured in the crash that damaged the power pole, FM 91 traffic radio reported.

Five men and one woman were injured in the crash and taken to Paolo Phaholyothin, Petcharavej and Rajavithi hospitals. The crash caused heavy traffic congestion on the road and in nearby areas.

Police were investigating what caused the bus to veer off the road.