Thi Lo Su waterfall closed for rainy season

Two-month closure of Tak attraction will allow for rejuvenation of natural resources

The three-tiered, 250-metre high Thi Lo Su waterfall in Tak province is a popular tourist attraction. (File photo: Assawin Pinitwong)

Thailand’s largest and highest waterfall, Thi Lo Su in Tak province, will be closed for two months during the rainy season for environmental rehabilitation.

Noting that tourist visits are lower and trekking to the waterfall is difficult during the monsoon, officials at the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary announced that the popular tourist attraction would be closed for visits from July 1 to Aug 31.

The head of the sanctuary, Amnat Fongchai, said on Saturday that the temporary closure would allow natural resources in and around the area to recuperate.

During the two-month period, the waterfall will be off limits for leisure visits as well as study tours, said Mr Amnat.

Located within the Umphang Wildlife Sanctuary, Thi Lo Su is a limestone formation 900 metres above sea level. At 250 metres high and 450 metres wide, it is considered the sixth largest waterfall in the world, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Thi Lo Su waterfall in early 2023. (Video: Thailand the Journey)