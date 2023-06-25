Authorities to probe call for 'Patani state'

Pattani provincial police will investigate a complaint by the Internal Security Operations Command (Isoc) Region 4 Forward Command over a student call for a referendum on an independent "Patani state".

"We will set up a team of highly-experienced investigators to inspect witnesses and evidence before summoning those involved," Pol Maj Gen Archan Chansiri, chief of Pattani provincial police, said on Saturday.

Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command on Friday sent its soldiers to file the complaint with police.

The suspects, a group of students, made the call at a seminar called "Self-determination and Patani Peace" at the Prince of Songkla University in Pattani on June 7. A mock referendum was held.

A source said more than 10 individuals, including students and politicians, were found to be involved. The call was considered a breach of the constitution, Criminal Code and the Computer Act, affecting national security.

Maj Gen Pramote Prom-in, deputy director of Isoc's Region 4 Forward Command, said state agencies have been promoting fundamental rights, including freedom of expression.

However, people must not disrespect the rights of others and behave lawfully, he said. He said the incident could be viewed as an attempt by separatists to cause commotion in the southernmost provinces.