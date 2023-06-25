Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Thai embassy in Moscow issues warning to Thai citizens in Russia
Thailand
General

Thai embassy in Moscow issues warning to Thai citizens in Russia

published : 25 Jun 2023 at 09:28

writer: Online Reporters

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters photo)
Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters photo)

The Thai embassy in Moscow on Saturday issued a warning for Thai citizens to closely follow the current situation in Russia.

The warning was issued after it was reported Wagner mercenaries had crossed the border from Ukraine and entered the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

The announcement said local governments of various cities of Russia had issued their announcements to step up security measures and suspend large-scale activities. Traffic on some routes had been closed.

Thai citizens are advised to closely follow the announcements issued by the local governments.

Thai people in Rostov-on-Don, in particular, should follow measures posed by the local government. Those living in other cities should avoid travelling to Rostov-on-Don during this time.

For the Thai people who are residing in Russia but have not registered to notify the embassy of the contact channels for the year 2023, they are  advised to do so via the link: https://forms.gle/C4CEqMSWxcjZhBqf7.

They are also asked to follow information posted on the embassy's Telegram and Facebook. In emergency, they can call the embassy at +7916 939 2155.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Thai embassy in Moscow issues warning to Thai citizens in Russia

The Thai embassy in Moscow on Saturday issued a warning for Thai citizens to closely follow the current situation in Russia.

09:28
Thailand

Work permit renewals made easier

Thailand and Cambodia have reached an agreement to make life easier for over 40,000 migrant Cambodian workers reapplying for or renewing their work permits.

07:02
Thailand

MFP's fortunes still up in the air

Analysts offer different views on Pita's prospect of snagging PM's job.

06:50