Thai embassy in Moscow issues warning to Thai citizens in Russia

Fighters of Wagner private mercenary group pull out of the headquarters of the Southern Military District to return to base, in the city of Rostov-on-Don, Russia, June 24, 2023. (Reuters photo)

The Thai embassy in Moscow on Saturday issued a warning for Thai citizens to closely follow the current situation in Russia.

The warning was issued after it was reported Wagner mercenaries had crossed the border from Ukraine and entered the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.



The announcement said local governments of various cities of Russia had issued their announcements to step up security measures and suspend large-scale activities. Traffic on some routes had been closed.



Thai citizens are advised to closely follow the announcements issued by the local governments.



Thai people in Rostov-on-Don, in particular, should follow measures posed by the local government. Those living in other cities should avoid travelling to Rostov-on-Don during this time.



For the Thai people who are residing in Russia but have not registered to notify the embassy of the contact channels for the year 2023, they are advised to do so via the link: https://forms.gle/C4CEqMSWxcjZhBqf7.



They are also asked to follow information posted on the embassy's Telegram and Facebook. In emergency, they can call the embassy at +7916 939 2155.