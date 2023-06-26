Farmers demand closure of crop polluting potash mine

Farmers from three tambons in Dan Khun Thot district, Nakhon Ratchasima, rally at Thao Suranari monument in Muang district on Monday demanding the closure of a potash mine. (Photo: Prasit Tangprasert)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: About 150 farmers rallied at the Thao Suranari monument in Muang district on Monday demanding the closure of a potash mine they allege has discharged wastewater onto their land, reducing their harvests.

The farmers were from three tambons - Nong Bua Takiat, Nong Sai and Non Muang Pattana - in Dan Khun Thot district.



They said they had been affected by a potash mine operated under a 25-year (2015-2040) concession by Thai Kali Co. The potash concession covers about 9,000 rai in the three tambons.



Wastewater had been discharged from the mining area into the natural water supply and onto farmland, making the soil salty and reducing harvests of rice and other crops, the farmers said.



The rally began at 9am, with the leaders taking turns speaking from a stage near the Thao Suranari monument, voicing their grievances.



The farmers planned to march to the city hall to submit a letter to provicial governor Sayam Sirimongkol demanding the closure of the potash mine. They said they would stay overnight in front of the city hall and continue to rally on Tuesday, waiting for the governor's reply.

If there was no satisfactory response, they would proceed to Government House in Bangkok and file a complaint there.

Farmer Khanung Bangkhunthot, 62, of Sai Ngam village in tambon Nong Sai, said she had 23 rai of land - 10 rai used for sugarcane and 13 for rice. After the potash mine started operating, wastewater had been discharged into the natural waterways and onto farmland. The soil had become salty, causing yields to drop.

Last year, she had invested about 90,000 baht in growing her rice crop. It was 100% damaged, but she received only a small sum in compensation from the state.

She said the villagers had filed complaints with several government offices. Samples of soil were taken from the land. So far, no concrete measures had been taken to solve the problem.

A committee had been set up, comprising representatives of farmers and the company, to look into the matter, but nothing came of it, Mrs Khanung said.

The farmers wanted the potash mine shut down, as the most effective way to solve the problem, she said.