Slapped waitress denies groping drunk customer's groin

A screenshot from surveillance camera footage shows the drink waitress serving the man who slapped her early on Saturday morning.

NAKHON SAWAN: A drinks waitress has complained that an elderly male customer slapped and kicked her and wrongly accused her of groping his groin in a local restaurant-bar.

Susita Rachakit, 20, filed her complaint with local police in Muang district. She said that a male customer hit her in the face while she was serving him beer, admitting that both of them were drunk.

The incident happened at a restaurant-bar early on Saturday morning. The woman said she worked as a beer waitress at several local eateries and the man was a familiar customer.

The man had called her to his table and told her that he was ordering three bottles of beer as a favour to her.

She was serving his beer and talking to him. She said she had patted his belly in a friendly manner because he was a frequent customer. The man reacted by slapping her face and accusing her of groping his crotch.

Ms Susita denied his charge, and said that her mouth had bled after being hit.

Security camera footage showed the waitress moved away from the table and sat down nearby after being slapped. The man then walked over and kicked her to the floor, police said.

Police initially identified the man only as a 63-year-old retiree.