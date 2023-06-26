Govt destroys B20bn worth of seized narcotics

The government destroyed $600 million worth of drugs seized from illegal traffickers that included tons of amphetamines, heroin and cocaine, according to the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The narcotics incinerated on Monday included 27 tonnes of amphetamines, 5 tonnes of cathinone, 275kg of heroin, 43kg of cocaine and 6kg of opium confiscated in 192 different cases, the agency said. The haul was inspected by officials of various agencies before they were sent for burning, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

Thailand is a major transit hub for drug trafficking along Southeast Asia’s vast Mekong river valley. The region’s organised crime economy, including the illicit trade in drugs and wildlife, was worth an estimated $130 billion in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

The narcotics haul was burnt in accordance with the guidelines of the US Environmental Protection Agency to ensure no harmful substances or by-products were released into the environment, the Thai FDA said.

The agency broadcast live the burning of the drugs on its Facebook page to ensure transparency and accountability in the storage and destruction of seized drugs.