Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Govt destroys B20bn worth of seized narcotics
Thailand
General

Govt destroys B20bn worth of seized narcotics

published : 26 Jun 2023 at 17:43

The government destroyed $600 million worth of drugs seized from illegal traffickers that included tons of amphetamines, heroin and cocaine, according to the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The narcotics incinerated on Monday included 27 tonnes of amphetamines, 5 tonnes of cathinone, 275kg of heroin, 43kg of cocaine and 6kg of opium confiscated in 192 different cases, the agency said. The haul was inspected by officials of various agencies before they were sent for burning, the Health Ministry said in a statement. 

Thailand is a major transit hub for drug trafficking along Southeast Asia’s vast Mekong river valley. The region’s organised crime economy, including the illicit trade in drugs and wildlife, was worth an estimated $130 billion in 2019, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes.

The narcotics haul was burnt in accordance with the guidelines of the US Environmental Protection Agency to ensure no harmful substances or by-products were released into the environment, the Thai FDA said. 

The agency broadcast live the burning of the drugs on its Facebook page to ensure transparency and accountability in the storage and destruction of seized drugs.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Challenges mount

Palang Pracharath member Ruangkrai Leekitwattana asks Move Forward's PM candidate Pita for details over sale of 14-rai land plot in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

18:11
Thailand

Thousands of Myanmar nationals take refuge as fighting continues

Almost 4,800 Myanmar nationals are taking shelter in border districts in Mae Hong Son as fighting between the military and ethnic groups continues, according to local officials.

18:09
World

Huge crowds swarm from Mecca for hajj climax

MINA, Saudi Arabia: Hundreds of thousands of Muslim pilgrims walked or rode buses Monday to a giant tented city near Mecca for the climax of the annual hajj that Saudi officials say could break attendance records.

17:45