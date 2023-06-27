New tech to solve city traffic problem

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has launched an automatic traffic-management system on four city roads in a pilot project aimed at boosting vehicle flow along the routes.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt, who presided over the launch, said the system had been installed at 13 intersections on Rama VI Road, Ratchawithi Road, Phahon Yothin Road and Praditpat Road.

He said that currently, almost 1,000 officers are deployed to control traffic lights across the city, with half of them being traffic light controllers. However, information-sharing between units is inefficient.

The new Bangkok Area Traffic Control Project (BATCP) will collect information, including density, wait time at lights and tailback locations, to enable improved management of traffic and prevent jams from worsening, he said, adding that it would also help to reduce the workload of officers.

The BMA plans to expand the intelligent traffic-management system to cover 500 spots across the capital by 2026. In the future, motorists may also access traffic information on their smartphones so they can plan their journey in advance.

Bangkok deputy governor Visanu Samsompol said that under the Area Traffic Control system, cameras are installed at intersections and connected with a city-wide control system to synchronise the network better.

He said that equipment to detect congestion will be installed to calculate traffic signal timing, and volumetric data will also be used to assist police in traffic management.

Mr Visanu said the Area Traffic Control system is expected to boost traffic flow by 10% during busy periods and by 30% at other times.

He said the BMA had received assistance from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) in the implementation of the system.