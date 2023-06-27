Britain, US express LGBTQ+ support

An LGBTQ+ group parades along Khao San Road on Sunday to celebrate Pride Month and promote gender equality. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The United States and the United Kingdom have pledged to support the promotion of LGBTQ+ rights in Thailand.

The pledge was made by the US and UK envoys at the US-UK Annual Pride Event, which was held on June 23 with the theme "United in Love 2023".

At the event, held to celebrate the efforts of human rights defenders working on LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, as well as to reaffirm the UK and US commitment to gender equality and LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand, both envoys said everyone, everywhere, should be free to love who they want.

Mark Gooding, the British ambassador, said that Thailand is a welcoming country toward LGBTQ+ individuals from all around the world before noting that Thailand is currently on its own journey towards gender equality.

Drawing on his own experiences, Mr Gooding stressed the importance of ensuring gender equality for LGBTQ+ individuals. Mr Gooding and his husband were among the first couples to be registered when the UK passed the Civil Partnership Bill in 2005, and they married in 2015 after the Marriage Act was amended in 2014.

"This is important ... to be treated equally, not differently from other people. Not be given more, not be given less. Also, the rights that come with [marriage], from tax benefits, inheritance, need to be equal," he said.

When asked to give advice to the incoming government on LGBTQ+ rights, he said that the UK is ready to support the push, and he looked forward to seeing and sharing the experience.

Like Mr Gooding, Robert F Godec, the US envoy, said he was pleased to see the progress the US and Thailand have made on LGBTQ+ rights. "We look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with the community and Thai government to share our experiences and hopefully continue to make progress in the months and years ahead... This community needs to be fully and globally recognised and fully free to love whom they love and marry whom they wish and make their own choices about their lives. That is what's important, and it is true across the entire world."