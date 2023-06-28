Section
Thailand
General

Thai chicken dishes rated

published : 28 Jun 2023 at 06:15

newspaper section: News

writer: Post Reporters

Khao mok kai (Thai turmeric chicken rice) made this year's list of the world's top 50 chicken dishes by TasteAtlas, a global food mapping site.  (Photo: Sunant Lorsomsap)
Two Thai meals are among the 50 Best Rated Chicken Dishes in the World, as ranked on the TasteAtlas global food mapping site.

TasteAtlas ranked khao mok kai (a Muslim-style dish of chicken and saffron-scented rice) at 38 with 4.3 out of 5 stars, while kai yang (grilled chicken) was at 46 with 4.2 stars.

Jujeh kabab (grilled chicken) from Iran was rated the world's best chicken dish with 4.8 stars. TasteAtlas said the dish is a staple of Iranian cuisine and has two popular variations, one which uses boneless chicken while the other is prepared with meat left on the bone. The chicken is usually cut into larger chunks, marinated in various marinades and saffron, skewered, and then grilled.

The second-best-rated chicken dish is dak galbi (South Korean stir-fried chicken), followed by murgh makhani or butter chicken from India, tikka (roasted marinated chicken in yoghurt and spices) also from India and ayam goreng (fried marinated chicken) from Indonesia.

Ranked sixth is tsitsila tabaka (pan-fried chicken) from Georgia. This was followed by frango assado com piri piri (roasted chicken) from Portugal, tajine zitoune (stewed chicken) from Algeria, fricasé de pollo (stewed chicken) from Cuba and pollo a la brasa (roasted chicken) from Peru.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (1)
