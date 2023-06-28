Resort snubs RTN orders to cease operations

The Star Over Sea resort in Sattahip district, Chon Buri, has been ordered to be demolished over land encroachment. (Photo supplied/ Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

CHON BURI: The owner of a luxury hotel built on a hilltop overseeing a Royal Thai Navy (RTN) deep seaport has ignored a demolition order issued over security concerns.

The owner of Star Over Sea resort, Rommanee Zhou, has refused to close down or demolish the resort despite being issued a demolition order by the navy based in Sattahip several months ago.

Ms Rommanee had put up six renovated cargo containers shipped from China to be luxury sea-view rooms at her resort. It opened early this year.

The Navy and Samae Sarn Tambon Administrative Organisation on March 10 ordered the resort to suspend its operations for allegedly encroaching on state land owned by the Treasury Department.

At that time, Ms Rommanee reportedly agreed to close her business and remove the structures.

National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) secretary-general, Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, said on Tuesday the navy on March 12 set a 30-day deadline for the resort buildings to be demolished, but nothing was done, which has prompted further action.

Mr Niwatchai said that Ms Rommanee had appealed the order to Samae Sarn Tambon Administrative Organisation.

NACC Office Region 2 and NACC Chon Buri Provincial Office visited the resort on June 16 to follow up on the demolition orders but found the resort still operating.

Mr Niwatchai said the hilltop land is a strategic location as it oversees the Royal Thai Navy's deep seaport, fuel depots, training sites and maritime national security areas.

He said that such areas are under the Military Territory Safety Act, which prohibits anyone from using the land without the navy's permission.

The Sattahip Naval Station will ask the Office of the Judge Advocate General of the Royal Thai Navy to begin eviction proceedings and initiate civil action against the resort owner if she continues to ignore the demolition order, Mr Niwatchai said.

He added that NACC Office Region 2 has also ordered related agencies to speed up the demolition of the resort.