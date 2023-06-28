Archaeological dig finds another age-old stone lintel

A lintel, estimated to be about 1,000 years old, has been discovered at the Khmer-period Prasat Ban Bu Yai ruins, which are undergoing restoration in Sung Noen district of Nakhon Ratchasima. (Photo: Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation)

NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A fourth decorative lintel, dating back about 1,000 years, has been unearthed at an archaeological site in Sung Noen district.

Rakchart Kiriwattanasak, president of Nakhon Ratchasima's Provincial Administrative Organisation Council, revealed that a fourth stone lintel and a stone gate had been found at Prasat Ban Bu Yai, which is undergoing restoration in tambon Sung Noen.

The stone lintel has a carved pattern depicting the Indian god Indra riding on the back of the elephant Airavata.

Each bas-relief lintel had been installed above the gate in four directions. Apart from the decorative lintels, archaeologists have also found intact a stone-carved Shiva linga which is now housed at the Phimai National Museum in the province.

A stone-carved tympanum (triangular decorative wall surface) depicting an armed rishi, or hermit, was also excavated at the site, along with stone pillars depicting floral patterns and singha holding garlands.

All architectural elements are believed to have been made 1,000 years ago with Khmer art in the Baphuon style, said Mr Rakchart.

He added that Yonlada Wangsupakitkosol, chairwoman of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Administrative Organisation (PAO), has been asked to set aside a budget to preserve and develop the site into a historical tourist attraction. However, any decision on restoration work will be made by the Fine Arts Department.