
Pattaya tour guide falls to death from hotel
Thailand
General

Pattaya tour guide falls to death from hotel

published : 28 Jun 2023 at 11:43

writer: Chaiyot Pupattanapong

Police and rescue workers at the scene of the death plunge on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)
PATTAYA: A Thai guide who works with Chinese tourists fell to his death from the fourth floor of a local hotel on Wednesday morning.

Pattaya police were called to Malibu City Place hotel about 6.30am after Puwasit Chailangka, 48, was found dead in the parking area alongside the hotel building.

Police said the man fell from Room 42 on the fourth floor of the five-storey hotel.

Hotel receptionist Kachornsak Jongmangkang, 30, told police he heard a loud thud about 6am and at first thought that a power transformer had blown. Then he heard an alarm sounding.

He followed the sound, and it was coming from a mobile phone. He saw the body and called police.

Police were investigating.

