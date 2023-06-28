Court rejects MFP's B24m lawsuit against Warong

Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom, centre, leads party-list candidates to register for the general election at City Hall on April 4. (Photo By Pattarapong Chatpattarasill)

The Criminal Court on Wednesday dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought by the Move Forward Party against Thai Pakdee Party leader Warong Dechgitvigrom.

The court dropped the suit on the grounds the defendant had made honest criticism allowed under the constitution.

The royalist Thai Pakdee Party leader was accused of defaming the MFP’s reputation during a media interview and through Facebook posts dated Jan 20, 2021 and Feb 3, 2021.

It ws alleged that Mr Warong made false allegations against the plaintiff. He accused certain groups of ill-intentioned people of causing problems for the country by insulting the royal institution. He accused the Progressive Movement and the MFP of being behind moves by some protest groups allegedly aimed at overthrowing the highest institution.

In addition to asking for 24-million-baht compensation, the plaintiff asked the court to order Dr Warong to stop engaging in actions which damage the party's reputation.

Dr Warong on Wednesday posted on his Facebook that the court dropped the suit against him because he made honest criticism and performed his duty as a citizen under the constitution to protect the institution.



