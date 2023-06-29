Pink Line test runs check safety

Media and officials observe a Pink Line electric train at the depot in Min Buri district in April last year. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

Test runs of the Pink Line monorail project are underway to check on safety measures. Later, a trial run will be launched for commuters free of charge, a Northern Bangkok Monorail (NBM) official said on Wednesday.

Surapong Laoha-Unya, board director of NBM, concessionaire of the Pink Line running on the Khae Rai-Min Buri section, said short-term test runs are being carried out on the Min Buri-Lak Si section. As part of that, the NBM will run tests on the train, operations and rail systems to ensure everything is in line with engineering and safety standards.

The test runs have gone smoothly so far, said Mr Surapong, adding the NBM will run tests on its manual and automatic systems before running a full test. The railway system will be tested in about a month, he said.

The free trial run will be launched once safety checks are finished, Mr Surapong said. It will be similar to what happened with the monorail Yellow Line system running from Lat Phrao in Bangkok to Samrong in Samut Prakan, before the full commercial service is launched, he said.

The NBM plans to launch the Pink Line early next year on a partial basis, he said, adding the NBM expedited construction to launch a trial run ahead of schedule.

Earlier, Keeree Kanjanapas, board chairman of BTS Group Holdings, told the media the company would try to partially launch the Pink Line around November.