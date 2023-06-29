Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg

Airports of Thailand (AOT) medics are helping an injured woman on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from the Facebook page of Don Mueang International Airport-DMK)

A woman lost a part of her left leg as she was on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5 of the second domestic terminal at about 8.40am, according to the airport management.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province. She was rushed to nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district.

In response to the incident, the management closed the walkway, ordered an investigation, issued an apology and assured full compensation for the woman.

A press conference will be held provide further details on the matter.