Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg
Thailand
General

Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg

published : 29 Jun 2023 at 13:02

writer: Online Reporters

Airports of Thailand (AOT) medics are helping an injured woman on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from the Facebook page of Don Mueang International Airport-DMK)
Airports of Thailand (AOT) medics are helping an injured woman on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from the Facebook page of Don Mueang International Airport-DMK)

A woman lost a part of her left leg as she was on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5 of the second domestic terminal at about 8.40am, according to the airport management.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province. She was rushed to nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district.

In response to the incident, the management closed the walkway, ordered an investigation, issued an apology and assured full compensation for the woman.

A press conference will be held provide further details on the matter.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (3)
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Couple arrested for B24m forex trading scam

A couple who provided online foreign currency exchange courses have been arrested in the northern province of Chiang Rai for allegedly duping people into investing about 24 million baht in a fraudulent Forex investment scheme.

13:33
World

Myanmar junta-aligned militia fighters defect to rebels

YANGON: Myanmar anti-coup fighters briefly seized several border outposts after junta-aligned militia defected and joined the rebels, sparking days of heavy clashes, state media reported on Thursday.

13:30
Thailand

Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg

A woman lost a part of her left leg as she was on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning.

13:02