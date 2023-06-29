Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg
Thailand
General

Don Mueang airport walkway severs woman's leg

published : 29 Jun 2023 at 13:02

writer: Online Reporters

Airports of Thailand (AOT) medics are helping an injured woman on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from the Facebook page of Don Mueang International Airport-DMK)
Airports of Thailand (AOT) medics are helping an injured woman on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport, Bangkok, on Thursday morning. (Photo from the Facebook page of Don Mueang International Airport-DMK)

A woman lost a part of her left leg as she was on a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on Thursday morning.

The accident happened in the South Corridor between Pier 4 and Pier 5 of the second domestic terminal at about 8.40am, according to the airport management.

The victim, whose name has not been disclosed, was about to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province. She was rushed to nearby Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital in Sai Mai district.

In response to the incident, the management closed the walkway, ordered an investigation, issued an apology and assured full compensation for the woman.

A press conference will be held provide further details on the matter.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT (7)
MOST RECENT
World

Iraq denounces ‘racist’ Koran burning in Sweden

BAGHDAD: Iraq has condemned as “racist” and “irresponsible” the burning of a copy of the Koran by an Iraqi living in Sweden during a protest authorised by the police.

15:36
World

Cambodian PM ditches Facebook for Telegram

PHNOM PENH: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has stopped using Facebook to communicate with the public in favour of Telegram, switching to what he called a “better” application amid an ongoing case over whether he violated the rules of the world’s biggest social media platform.

15:22
Business

Outlook brightens

Business operators expect economic expansion in the next six months to be led by tourism growth and rising demand for industrial goods and farm products, says the Ministry of Finance.

14:16