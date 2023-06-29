Khunying Tewee of CP dies at age 83

Wife of CP patriarch Dhanin remembered for many contributions to society

Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the wife of CP Group patriarch Dhanin Chearavanont, died on Wednesday at age 83. (Photo: We are CP Facebook)

Khunying Tewee Chearavanont, the wife of billionaire Dhanin Chearavanont of the Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group, passed away peacefully on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Khunying Tewee died at King Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital in Bangkok, according to the “We are CP” Facebook page.

“We pay tribute on the passing of Khunying Tewee Chearavanont. Our deepest condolences to the Chearavanont Family,” read a message posted on the page on Thursday.

His Majesty the King graciously assigned Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn to bestow bathing water for the funeral rites.

Khunying Tewee was born Tewee Wattanalikit on Feb 25, 1940. She and Mr Dhanin married in 1962 and they had three sons and two daughters: Mrs Varnnee Chearavanont Ross, Soopakij Chearavanont, Narong Chearavanont, Suphachai Chearavanont and Mrs Tipaporn Chearavanont.

Throughout her life, Khunying Tewee made many great contributions to society. She played a key role in promoting Buddhism, supporting education for needy young people, and helping people through many charity projects, including the Dhanin Tawee Cheravanont Foundation.

She received the Outstanding Thai Woman award in 2017 from HRH Princess Sirindhorn and was also named an outstanding mother for her contributions to society and the country on National Mother’s Day in 2013.

A royally sponsored bathing rite is scheduled to take place at 5pm on Thursday at the family residence at the Windmill Bang Na housing estate. Funeral rites will be held from Friday to July 5. On July 6, ten monks will give sermons at 9.30am, followed by a religious ceremony to offer robes to the monks.