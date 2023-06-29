B7.4-billion Pattaya cruise port promoted

Section
Thailand
First port of its kind in the country could accommodate two liners at a time, says Marine Department

published : 29 Jun 2023 at 18:35

writer: Post Reporters

The cruise ship Viking Orion docks at Laem Chabang port in Si Racha district of Chon Buri in November 2022. (Photo: Pongpat Wongyala)
The Marine Department will ask the new cabinet to approve its plan to build a 7.4-billion-baht port in Pattaya that will be able to accommodate two large-sized cruise liners.

If the plan is approved, construction at the proposed site near the Bali Hai pier would start in 2026 and finish in 2029, said Wanchai Butthongdi, director of the department’s engineering division.

Once completed, the port will be the first in Thailand that is designed specifically to serve large cruise ships, he said on Thursday.

At present, cruise ships dock in Bangkok and Laem Chabang ports, which are actually container terminals, so they lack the conveniences of a proper cruise terminal, he said.

Similar projects are being considered in Koh Samui and Krabi, said Mr Wanchai.

As the demand for cruise tourism is rising globally, Asia and Thailand have emerged as the top destinations of cruise travellers, he said.

The port will be constructed under a public-private partnership model, under which the government will be responsible for the physical construction of the port, as well as a one-kilometre jetty that could serve two cruise ships at the same time, he said.

The private partner would be given a 30-year concession to operate and manage the port, which is expected to cost 5.9 billion baht to build and 1.5 billion for operations and maintenance. With a 20% annual return on investment, the concessionaire is expected to break even in 10 years.

Several cruise line operators and related businesses in Hong Kong and Singapore have expressed their interest in the project, Mr Wanchai said.

The new port will be able to handle up to 1,500 cruise passengers per hour when it is used as a home port, or between 3,500 and 4,000 passengers per hour when it serves as a port of call, he said.

The port will also be connected to tourist destinations around Pattaya and in Bangkok, Ayutthaya and Samut Prakan. As well, it would serve nearby islands through speedboat and ferry services, he added.

