Foreign film shoots yield B1.8bn

The government says more than 200 foreign films were shot in Thailand in the first half of this year, generating 1.84 billion baht in revenue. (Photo: Tourism Department)

More than 200 foreign films were shot in Thailand in the first half of this year, generating 1.84 billion baht in revenue, said Tipanan Sirichana, a deputy government spokeswoman, on Thursday.

Ms Tipanan described the figure as a satisfactory result of the government's full support in promoting Thailand as an ideal location for international filmmakers.

The latest foreign film shoot in the kingdom is about Thai food and is being produced by Warner Bros Discovery, said Ms Tipanan.

The Thai star couple Prin "Mark" Suparat and Kimberley Anne Woltemas are starring in this US production set in picturesque locations around the country. It will be aired on HBO and HBO Go, she said.

Revenue from 222 foreign films from January until June 16 speaks of solid growth in this sector, Ms Tipanan said.

She said the number of film productions increased by 12 while the income generated grew by 132.8 million baht from the same period of last year.

Since 2016, some 740 films have been shot in Thailand, raking in 4.86 billion baht in revenue, she said, noting that even during the Covid-19 pandemic, 121 film shoots took place in the kingdom.

Filming in Thailand is seen by the caretaker government as one of the country's lucrative soft-power income generators, she said.

On Feb 7, the cabinet approved a proposal to raise cash rebates offered to film producers using Thailand as their shooting location from 15% and 20% to 20% and 30% for two years.

The ceiling of the cash rebate per film was also lifted to 150 million baht from 75 million baht previously, she said.

"The move has encouraged more filmmakers to come and use the country as their shooting location," she said.