Section
Other Services
About Us
Other
SUBSCRIBE
Digital Products
Today's Bangkok Post newspaper
TODAY’S PAPER
BangkokPost.com
Myanmar earthquake felt in the North
Thailand
General

Myanmar earthquake felt in the North

published : 1 Jul 2023 at 10:38

writer: Online Reporters

The Google map on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division shows the epicentre of the 5.0-magnitude quake that struck Myanmar at 11.46pm on Friday.
The Google map on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division shows the epicentre of the 5.0-magnitude quake that struck Myanmar at 11.46pm on Friday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 that struck Myanmar late on Friday night was felt in several districts of Chiang Rai and neighbouring areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department's Earthquake Observation Division reported on Saturday that the quake occurred at 11.46pm in Myanmar, about 100 kilometres away from Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district. 

People in Mae Sai, Mae Chan and Muang districts of this northern province and nearby areas reported feeling the tremors. Some residents in high-rise buildings also noticed their buildings shaking.

Local authorities dispatched officials to assess any potential damage in their areas. There were no reports of casualties.

Do you like the content of this article?
COMMENT
MOST RECENT
Thailand

Myanmar earthquake felt in the North

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 that struck Myanmar late on Friday night was felt in several districts of Chiang Rai and neighbouring areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

10:38
Thailand

Rethink after shady street lamp buys

A fresh effort is under way to ensure accountability and transparency in any new local administrative organisation procurement projects and installation of so-called sculptural street lights.

10:05
World

Suicides in Singapore rise to 22-year high

Suicides in Singapore rose nearly 26% last year to their highest level in more than two decades, reflecting the "unseen mental distress" in the city-state, according to a local non-governmental organisation (NGO).

09:52