Myanmar earthquake felt in the North

The Google map on the website of the Earthquake Observation Division shows the epicentre of the 5.0-magnitude quake that struck Myanmar at 11.46pm on Friday.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 that struck Myanmar late on Friday night was felt in several districts of Chiang Rai and neighbouring areas, according to the Meteorological Department.

The department's Earthquake Observation Division reported on Saturday that the quake occurred at 11.46pm in Myanmar, about 100 kilometres away from Chiang Rai's Mae Sai district.

People in Mae Sai, Mae Chan and Muang districts of this northern province and nearby areas reported feeling the tremors. Some residents in high-rise buildings also noticed their buildings shaking.

Local authorities dispatched officials to assess any potential damage in their areas. There were no reports of casualties.