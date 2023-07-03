Police arrest serial rapist in Chon Buri

Wattana: Caught after rape

Police have arrested a serial rapist with an extensive criminal record in Chon Buri.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej Thumsutee, chief of investigations at the Metropolitan Police Bureau, told the Bangkok Post on Sunday that Wattana Srikhaney, aka Tum Chonburi, was arrested after he raped a woman in the province's Ko Chan district on May 14.

The man is linked to several other rape cases. Police said he used the Omi app to find his victims before raping and robbing them.

In one case, a woman was raped at the edge of a rice field and abandoned there completely naked, and in others, the victims were raped and robbed of cash, gold necklaces, mobile phones and other valuables.

Police said the man's criminal record spans from 2009 to the present.

He has been in and out of jail several times and has an extensive criminal record.

In 2009, he committed rape in Phanat Nikhom district in Chon Buri on Jan 29 and again in the same district two years later.

In between, he was arrested for theft in the district in February 2009.

In 2017, he was charged with drug use in Si Racha district in Chon Buri in June and also faced the same charge in Khlong Luang district, Pathum Thani a month later.

In April this year, he committed rape and robbery in the Chorakhe Noi area in Bangkok's Lat Krabang district.

In May, he raped another victim in Ko Chan district in Chon Buri, where he finally was arrested, said the police.

Pol Maj Gen Teeradej said the suspect would present himself as a "nice guy" online.

He offered to pick up each of his victims and took them on dates. However, he would then commit his crimes, police said.