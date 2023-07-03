Near 10,000 extinguishers in sorry state

Friends at the funeral of Khumthong ‘Benz’ Premmanee, 18, who died when a fire extinguisher exploded during a fire drill at the Rajavinit Mathayom School in Dusit district on June 23. The funeral was held at Wat Sunthorn Thammathan in Pomphrap Sattruphai district on June 27. (Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut)

An inspection carried out by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has found that almost 10,000 emergency fire extinguisher units across the capital's 50 districts need to be urgently replaced.

The inspection was ordered after a student at Rajavinit Mathayom School was killed and 10 others injured when a fire extinguisher unit exploded during an emergency drill on June 23.

Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor, said the inspections, which began on June 29, were ordered to ensure public safety.

As of Sunday, she said, the inspection was 60% complete.

So far, authorities have found 9,779 fire extinguisher units need to be urgently replaced. It will cost 16.5 million baht to replace the units, said Ms Tavida.

Once the extinguishers are replaced, each tank will be given an individual QR code, which could be used to check when the unit was last inspected.

The extinguisher information will also be shown on the BKK Risk Map system, starting today, said Ms Tavida.

In addition, she said, BMA will also prepare a budget to procure 30,000 fire extinguishers to replace the ones currently used in 2,000 communities across the city's 50 districts next year.

BMA has also ordered district officials to run checks on fire extinguishers that were found to be still in good function every other year.

All district offices must work with local leaders to inspect tanks in their communities to detect rust, leaks and other signs of damage to make sure the extinguishers are in working order, she said.

Regular inspection and maintenance can also prolong the life of the extinguishers, she said.

Ms Tavida also urged the public to report any faulty or substandard extinguishers in their areas through the Fire Department's 199 hotline or through the Traffy Fondue app.

Separately, in an effort to boost confidence in the district's emergency measures, Pomprap Sattruphai district office posted pictures on its Facebook page of more than 400 fire extinguishers that the office has set aside to be replaced.

Those extinguishers will be disposed of safely, it said.