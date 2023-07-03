Section
Investment scammer sentenced to 1,155 years
Thailand
General

Investment scammer sentenced to 1,155 years

published : 3 Jul 2023 at 14:46

writer: Post Reporters

The Criminal Court on Monday sentenced former businessman Prasit Jeowkok, 52, to a total of 1,155 years in prison for an investment scam and ordered he make payment of one billion baht in compensation to his victims.

The court found that Prasit, a native of Krabi province, and two other defendents in 2020 and 2021 lured many people online into investing in a business said to include tour packages, a cooperative and renting out luxury goods. They promised high returns, which were not paid.

The court found them guilty of public fraud and computer crime.

The 1,155-year-long sentence comprises consecutive terms for 321 offences. However, the law limits actual time served to 20 years.

Prasit turned himself in on May 17, 2021, and was detained at Bang Kwang Central Prison in Nonthaburi. He tried to escape from the Criminal Court on Dec 22 last year.

