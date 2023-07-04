Section
Police ready if protesters break law
Thailand
General

Police ready if protesters break law

3 facilities prepped to detain suspects

published : 4 Jul 2023 at 05:05

newspaper section: News

writer: Wassayos Ngamkham

An officer takes a photo of police at Thung Song Hong police station on Feb 1, 2016. (File photo)
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has prepared facilities in three city police stations to detain political protesters who act outside the law during the House speaker selection session this week.

MPB deputy commissioner Pol Maj Gen Somkuan Puengsap said that facilities at Thung Song Hong, Chalongkrung, and Chorakhe Noy police stations were prepared for any arrests required to ensure efficient crowd control during this period.

Three city police stations have been prepared to detain people should there be any protest violence during important political activities planned this month, according to an order issued on June 29.

Police have also been prepared for the first cabinet meeting this week, especially with the House speaker selection session expected to be held on Tuesday.

The MPB said reliable reports have indicated that groups with different political opinions could resort to violence in breach of the Public Assembly Act (2015) and related laws.

The police operation is expected to adhere to peacekeeping and crowd control measures, with a process that will not cause damage to any location or create unsafe conditions for those who police may arrest.

The three facilities would be used for such purpose for the whole of July or until the situation had been judged to have returned to normal.

The operation would be coordinated by Pol Col Wichai Daengpradap, deputy chief of the MPB's investigation division, according to an order.

On Monday, His Majesty the King presided over the opening of the new parliament at 5pm.

The event was attended by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and the cabinet, the president of the Supreme Court, heads of independent agencies, members of the House of Representatives, and senators.

The House of Representatives will convene on Tuesday to select the House speaker and two deputies.

After the MPB's order was issued, human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa posted on his Facebook page, warning any protesting activists to prepare their own "raincoats", which implied the use of tear gas and water cannon that police have previously employed as countermeasures.

A similar warning was also issued by the United Front of Thammasat and Demonstration (UFTD) on their Facebook page.

