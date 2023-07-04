Old Town canal to get promenade upgrade

A footpath along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem canal. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has come up with a plan to improve the promenade along the banks of Klong Phadung Krung Kasem, one of the three canals which run through Rattanakosin Island.

Deputy governor Wisanu Sapsompol said on Monday the promenade will link the canal to Klong Bang Lamphu, or Klong Ong Ang, and Klong Khu Muang.

Adviser to Bangkok governor, Torsak Chotimongkol, said the Department of Lands has been tasked with measuring the land along the canal from Saphan Khao to Klong Saen Saep in preparation for the works.

Mr Wisanu said the upgrade is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The deputy governor said BMA has other plans to improve the island, which is known as the heart of Bangkok's Old Town neighbourhood.

These include increasing the clearance under Klong Bangkok Noi bridge to allow bigger boats to travel along the canal, and other improvements to Klong Lot to allow the extension of the electric commuter boat route that currently runs along Klong Phadung Krung Kasem.

The promenade, he said, will boost tourism activities in the area and lift passenger numbers on the canal's electric boat route, which resumed regular services in March after it was shut down in 2022.

The service is now open to the general public every day, with boats running every 20 minutes between 6am and 7pm on weekdays and every hour from 8am to 7pm at weekends.

The boats, he said, can be chartered for private trips along Klong Phadung Krung Kasen to Klong Maha Nak in Bang Lamphu.

Deputy governor Sanon Wangsrangboon said that interest in the trips will improve once the promenade is completed. The trips will be expanded this month, he said, adding the BMA will hold a winter festival along the canal in December.