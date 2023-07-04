Long sentences for Bangkok bombers

Bomb disposal experts accompanied by a sniffer dog on patrol outside the Impact Exhibition and Convention Centre in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, the venue of the 35th Asean Summit from Nov 2-4 in 2019. (File photo)

The Criminal Court on Monday handed down heavy jail sentences on three defendants found guilty of taking part in the bombings that rattled many spots in Bangkok thought to have been intended to embarrass the Asean foreign ministers' summit being held in the capital city on Aug 2, 2019.

Sentences ranged from life imprisonment, commuted to 40 years, to 170 years, although the maximum time served will be 50 years.

Named in the lawsuit brough by public prosecutors were Lu-ai Sae Ngae, 27, Wildon Maha, 33, and Muhamad Ilham, alias Baeli Sa-i, 31.

The three defendants were charged that between July 13 and Aug 2, 2019 they and 18 other suspects who were still at large had produced improvised bombs and put them in containers such as fruit cans and boxes.

The bombs were then placed by them at various government facilities including the name sign of the Royal Thai Police office, on the footpath of Rama 1 road, in front of the office of the defence permanent secretary in Pak Kret district, Nonthaburi province, and in front of the Royal Thai Armed Forces Command headquarters in the government office complex on Chaeng Watthana road.

Another bomb was placed at Chong Nonsi BTS Station and another at the entrance to King Power Mahanakhon Tower.

All except one of the bombs detonated at different times on the morning of Aug 2. One explosion injured two people.

The Asean foreign ministers meeting in Bangkok had concluded on July 31 and was not disrupted. It was followed by the 35th Asean Summit and related meetings from Oct 31 to Nov 4.

Police arrested two of the defendants on Aug 13, 2019 - Lu-ai Sae Ngae and Wildon Maha. The other, Muhamad Illham, was apprehended on Sept 2. They were charged with terrorism, illegal assembly, attempted murder, bombings that caused injuries to people and damage to property, and illegally having explosives in possession in breach of many sections of the Criminal Code.

They denied the charges, were denied bail and were detained at Bangkok Remand Prison.

The three defendants were taken from the prison to hear the court's decisions on Monday.

The court sentenced Lu-ai Sae Ngae and Wildon Maha each to life imprisonment. The sentence was commuted to 40 years and four months due to their useful statements.

The third defendant, Muhamad Ilham, was found guilty on many counts and sentenced to a total of 170 years and nine months. His prison term is limited by law to 50 years.