Negotiator killed, militant shot dead in far South

Army rangers at the scene of the clash with an armed militant in Khok Pho district, Pattani, on Tuesday. One insurgent and an assistant village head helping with negotiations were killed. (Photo: Abdullah Benjakat)

PATTANI: An armed militant was shot dead and a woman detained by security forces during a clash in Khok Pho district in which a local official helping with negotiations was also killed.

A 50-strong government force surrounded a house at Khuan Lamae village in tambon Na Ket around 2am on Tuesday on information that insurgents believed involved in the recent fatal shooting of a policeman in Khok Pho district were hiding there.

During the operation on Tuesday gunshots were fired from the house, killing assistant village chief Armakosee Hayeeloh.

Authorities had called in local leaders to help persuade those inside the house to surrender. They responded with gun fire. Armakosee was slain.

Security forces fired back at the house. When the shooting stopped they entered the house and found one man, identified later as Sakareeya Sa-i, 35, had been shot dead. Two guns, including an M16 rifle, were found in the house.

A 24-year-old woman who was also in the house was detained for questioning.

Police said Sakareeya had a criminal record and was wanted on five arrest warrants in security cases. He was also a suspect in the death of Pol L/Cpl Pichak Buakaew, 22, shot dead near a railway crossing last month.

On Wednesday morning, Col Poramet Sanuphong, commander of the 43rd military ranger unit, visited the family of the assistant village head killed during the operation to offer assistance and condolences.