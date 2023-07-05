Four Thai hotels among ‘world’s top 10’

The Mandarin Oriental Bangkok is one of four hotels in Thailand given a top-10 score by “La Liste”. (Photo: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok)

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has welcomed the news that four hotels in Thailand have received top-10 scores by La Liste, an authoritative French hotel and restaurant rating guide, a government spokesman says.

The hotels are Capella Bangkok, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok, Amanpuri in Phuket and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phangnga.

La Liste uses a proprietary algorithm to assign scores out of 100 to hotels around the world. Cipriani in Venice topped the table with a score of 99.75. Scores were then ranked in descending order — 99.5, 99, 98.5, and so on. A total of 200 hotels received “top 10” scores of 95.5 or better, with multiple ties.

Capella Bangkok received a fifth-ranked score of 98, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok received a sixth-ranked score of 97.5, Amanpuri in Phuket scored 96 in ninth place, and Six Senses Yao Noi in Phangnga scored 95.5 in 10th place.

A total of 1,000 hotels worldwide were included in the ranking, including another 20 in Thailand, which all received scores of 90 or more, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Wednesday.

The prime minister congratulated all 24 hotels for their good work and promised them full support from the government in terms of tourism promotion, Mr Anucha said.

The other 20 hotels are The Sukhothai Bangkok, Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, Rosewood Phuket, Anantara Siam Bangkok, The Standard Hua Hin, The Peninsula Bangkok, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, The Okura Prestige Bangkok, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok, The Siam Hotel, Park Hyatt Bangkok, Six Senses Koh Samui, Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui, Anantara Chiang Mai Resort, Shangri-La Bangkok, Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Chakrabongse Villas, The St Regis Bangkok, 137 Pillars Suites & Residences Bangkok and Sri Panwa Phuket.

The latest Hotel Business Operator Sentiment Index, jointly prepared by the Thai Hotels Association and the Bank of Thailand, shows that more than 47% of hotels in Thailand, especially five-star hotels in the South, reported that guests stayed longer on average in May than they did in the same period during the Covid-19 pandemic, said Mr Anucha.