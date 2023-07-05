GPO signs vaccine pact with Korean biotech giant

Signing the memorandum of understanding on collaboration on vaccines for Thai public health security on Tuesday, from left: Dr Mingkhwan Suphanpong, director of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO); Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, GPO chairman and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health; Jeon Jo-young, charge d’affaires of the South Korean Embassy in Thailand; and Ahn Jae-yong, CEO of SK bioscience. (Photo: GPO)

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has bolstered its partnership with SK bioscience of South Korea to enhance regional vaccine security, starting with the production of influenza vaccines scheduled for availability next year.

The cooperation is outlined in a memorandum of understanding signed on Tuesday by GPO representatives, led by director Dr Mingkhwan Suphanpong, and SK bioscience under the leadership of president and CEO Ahn Jae-yong.

Dr Mingkhwan said the GPO will receive technology insights from the Korean pharmaceutical giant pertaining to an influenza vaccine production method involving cell-based inactivated influenza for both three- and four-strain viruses.

She said the Korean company would contribute its expertise and technical know-how to augment Thailand’s manufacturing standards, with the goal of attaining World Health Organization (WHO) pre-qualification.

It was also a great opportunity to enhance the country’s manufacturing practices throughout the region, Dr Mingkhwan said.

“We expect to finish the first phase of vaccine production by next year. It is a bulk-refilling process,” she said. “And within the next two years, we will be able to produce the entire vaccine from start to finish.”

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, the GPO chairman and permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health, said Thailand and Korea maintain a robust partnership in fostering regional health security.

Last year the public health ministries of both countries signed the “Thailand-IVI Ratification Ceremony” in Seoul to increase collaboration through strengthening digital health, health promotion and further cooperation on vaccine research and development.

Meanwhile, Mr Yong praised Thailand’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, which included robust governmental technology strategies for vaccine security.

He added that these efforts aligned with SK bioscience’s strategy to foster partnerships with promising sectors across various regions, aiming for readiness against future pandemics.

“We have seen strong potential from the GPO and the Thai government for working together on regionalising the vaccine manufacturing method,” he said. “Our close cooperation on vaccine research and manufacturing will finally help strengthen vaccine security in Southeast Asia.”

SK bioscience showed outstanding ability to produce its own Covid-19 vaccines during the pandemic. The company is planning to expand its vaccine production operations to many parts of the world, including in Asean markets.