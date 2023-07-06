Walkway victim to file complaint

Airports of Thailand medics help an injured woman after her leg became caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang airport on June 29. (Photo from Don Mueang International Airport-DMK Facebook page)

The family of a woman who lost her left leg after it was caught in a moving walkway at Don Mueang Airport last Thursday will have their lawyer file a complaint with the police.

The 57-year-old victim, whose identity has yet to be made public, fell over on the moving walkway as she went to the gate for her flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Authorities believe the force of the fall dislodged the walkway's safety cover, resulting in the woman's leg being caught in the walkway's internal mechanisms.

The victim's son, Krit Kittirattana, writing on Facebook on Tuesday, said his mother's condition was stable. She had been treated at a hospital ICU since the accident.

Mr Krit said his mother is mostly doing well emotionally. She has started to allow visitors and seems more relaxed but is still experiencing bouts of intense fear. Mr Krit said that his mother wakes up in fright during the night.

He said the family had sought a psychotherapist's advice to treat her.

"We are trying to help her maintain her self-esteem as much as possible so that she does not feel that she has lost her self-worth and can resume her normal life again," Mr Krit wrote.

He also said the family had authorised their lawyer to file a complaint with the police over the accident and contact investigation officers so they can question his mother directly.

Earlier on July 2, Mr Krit wrote on Facebook that the family wants to know if there are any eyewitness at the scene who could provide details about the incident in court.

Don Muang police superintendent Pol Col Adirek Tongkeamkeaw said on Tuesday that police are examining CCTV footage from the airport.

The airport, meanwhile, is checking on other walkways in the complex to ensure passenger safety.