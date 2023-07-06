Fleeing smugglers abandon 1.3m speed pills

Suspects left drugs on bank of Mekong in Nakhon Phanom before fleeing in boat

An officer shows some of the speed pills taken from three seized sacks containing 1.29 million tablets left by smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom province. (Photo: Surasakmontri military task force)

Authorities have seized nearly 1.3 million speed pills abandoned by fleeing smugglers on the bank of the Mekong River in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom province.

Soldiers, police and local officials found three sacks containing 1.29 million speed pills bearing the WY logo on the river bank at Khab Phuang village in tambon Nam in the early hours of Wednesday. The smugglers on board a longtailed boat managed to flee, senior military officers said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Information from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board and security officers showed that speed pills seized along the border recently had been mixed with pesticides to reduce costs. The drugs were sold cheaply at 20-25 baht each to attract users, mostly workers and young people.

Increasing quantities of speed pills are being smuggled from Laos into northeastern Thailand. This has prompted security agencies to increase patrols on land and water to stop the influx. Over the past week, more than 10 million speed pills had been seized in That Phanom district of Nakhon Phanom, said officers.