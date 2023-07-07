22m meth pills, 620kg ice seized; 17 arrested

Packages of 22 million methamphetamine pills and 620 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetmine are on display at the Narcotic Suppression Bureau for a press conference. (Capture from video by Police TV)

The Narcotic Suppression Bureau (NSB) seized 22 million methamphetamine pills and 620 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine, or ice, and arrested 17 suspects in seven cases between June 12 and July 5, the deputy national police chief said on Friday.

The NSB also impounded 12 vehicles and assets worth 8 million baht, suspected to be acquired through the drug trade, for further investigation, Pol Gen Chinapat Sarasin said in a press conference.

The seven cases were as follows:

• On June 12, acting on a tip-off that a large quantity of drugs would be delivered from Tha Uthen district in Nakhon Phanom province, a police team followed a Chevrolet pickup truck from an intersection in Sakon Nakhon province to a house in Muang district, Khon Kaen province. A subsequent raid led to the discovery of 2 million meth pills in the vehicle, and the driver was arrested. An investigation is ongoing to identify other members of the network.

• On June 13, two suspects were arrested after police searched a pickup at Wat Khok Krataithong in tambon Champa of Tha Rua district, Ayutthaya province. The officers found 500kg of crystal meth.

Further investigation led to the arrest of two additional suspects at a market in tambon Kut Nok Plao in Saraburi's Muang district. Both suspects admitted that they had acted as an advance team on the lookout.

The drug belonged to a drug network of a Hmong ethnic group in the North.

• On June 19, a car was stopped in front of a company on Highway 201 in Muang district of Chaiyaphum. During the search, police found three sacks containing 120kg of crystal meth in the car. The driver, who had been hired to deliver the drugs from Bueng Kan province, confessed that he had done so five times previously. Investigations are underway to uncover the network.

• On June 28, police intercepted a pickup in front of a convenience store in Lop Buri province and found 3 million meth pills hidden under the front seat and in the rear of the vehicle. The driver was arrested. His accomplice, who was driving in another pickup on the lookout, was arrested at Moo 1 village in tambon Sam Phaniang in Ban Phraek district, Ayutthaya province.

• On July 1, a pickup was stopped and searched at an intersection in Muang district of Chiang Rai province, resulting in the discovery of 6 million speed pills. Two men were arrested, and it was found that the drugs had been delivered from Chiang Mai's Mae Ai district.

• On July 3, six suspects were arrested at a petrol station in Muang district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, with three pickups. Found in the three vehicles were 5 million meth pills in 12 sacks. The suspects had delivered the drugs from an area near the Mekong River in That Phanom district, Nakhon Phanom province, heading for Bangkok. Following an investigation, the suspects' assets worth about 8 million baht were impounded for further examination.

• On July 5, a pickup was intercepted on Mittraphap road in tambon Tanot in Non Sung district, Nakhon Ratchasima province. Fifteen sacks containing 6 million meth pills were found, and the drive was arrested. The drugs had been transported on the Mukdahan - Maha Sarakham - Nakhon Ratchasima route.

In the month of June, the NSB seized a total of 18 million meth pills, 1,983kg of ice, 46kg of heroin and 5,856 ecstasy pills in 18 cases. A total of 30 suspects were apprehended during this period.

The seized drugs are undergoing examination at designated offices and will be stored at the Public Health Ministry for destruction.

Police display illicit drugs seized from seven cases during a media briefing at the Narcotic Suppression Bureau head office on Friday. (Video: Police TV)