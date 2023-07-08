Russian man dies after falling from pagoda in Phuket

A Russian man falls from the top of a pagoda at Wat Chalong in Muang district of Phuket on Friday night. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

PHUKET: A Russian man died after falling from the roof of a pagoda in Muang district of this island province on Friday night.

Police received a report that the tourist, whose name was not identified, climbed up to the roof of the pagoda at Wat Chaithararam, or better known as Wat Chalong, in tambon Chalong at around 5.30pm.

Police and rescue workers rushed to the scene to help persuade him to climb down, as they were concerned that he might jump and take his own life. By 7.55pm, he still refused to come down.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew, along with local officials, rescue teams, medics and concerned agencies, arrived at the temple, and safety cushions were prepared.

The Russian man is seen standing on the roof of a pagoda at Wat Chalong in Phuket on Friday evening. Police and officials tried in vain to persuade him to climb down. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran)

After negotiations failed, rescue staff charged towards the tourist at around 8.27pm. During the struggle, the man fell onto the safety cushions but sustained injuries. The medics immediately transported him to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Hospital officials reported that his heart had stopped beating, and doctors on duty were making efforts to resuscitate him.

Local news media reported on Saturday morning that the Russian man had died.