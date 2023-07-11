Section
Road closed in wake of Lat Krabang bypass collapse
Thailand
General

published : 11 Jul 2023 at 11:53

writer: Online Reporters

Workers on Tuesday start removing the huge steel supports from among the debris of the section of elevated road under construction in Lat Krabang that fell on Luang Phaeng Road on Monday evening. (Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul)
Police on Tuesday closed the inbound side of Luang Phaeng Road in Lat Krabang district, where a section of elevated road under construction collapsed on Monday evening killing two people and injuring 12 others.

A concrete span about 100 metres long fell from a height of 20 metres onto Luang Phaeng Road between the Luang Phaeng branch of Lotus and Jorakay Noi police station.

Officials said it would take 3-4 days to clear away the debris - shattered concrete, reinforcing bars and steel supports.

It was initially thought that the giant steel crane that lifted the concrete segment toppled over and the huge span fell onto traffic below.  The investigation was continuing. 

The incident happened about 6pm on Monday. Two people were killed, an engineer and a construction worker.

Twelve people were injured, many vehicles were crushed, a building was damaged and several power poles were toppled.

The fallen span is part of an elevated road costing 1.6 billion baht being built between Onnut and Lat Krabang under contract to the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

