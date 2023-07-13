Airstrikes drive 3,000 Karennis to Mae Hong Son

As clashes intensify, Thai army and local authorities map out ways to help refugees

Soldiers visit refugees from Myanmar who are taking refuge at the Ban Sao Hin temporary shelter camp in Mae Sariang district of Mae Hong Son on July 9. (Photo: Radio Thailand Mae Sariang Facebook)

More than 3,000 Karennis have reportedly fled across the border to Mae Hong Son province following clashes between Myanmar and the Karenni Army (KA) on Wednesday.

A border source said the clashes between Myanmar troops and ethnic rebel groups were continuing on Thursday.

The Myanmar army reportedly launched air strikes along the border, opposite tambon Pang Mu and Mok Cham Pae in Muang district of Mae Hong Son at around 7pm on Wednesday.

After at least six strikes found their targets including the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) centre in Loikaw in Kayah state, a total of 3,331 Karenni people were forced to cross the border to seek refuge in Mae Hong Son, according to the source.

Army chief Gen Narongphan Jitkaewtae on Thursday visited a military unit, Bang Sao Hin village in Mae Sariang district and the Na Pa Paek operation base in Muang district of Mae Hong Son to follow up on the security situation.

Muang district chief Sangkhom Kadchiangsaen met with related agencies to draw up guidelines on how to assist the fleeing Karennis.

Attending the meeting were representatives of the 713th infantry company, Muang district public health office, the provincial anti-malaria centre, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and the chiefs of the Ban Nai Soi evacuation centre.

The shelter habouring the Karennis will be supervised by a volunteer unit and soldiers. After the situation improves, all the Karennis will be sent back.

A source in the Karenni National Progressive Party, a political organisation in Kayah State, estimated that more than 5,000 Karennis were trying to flee to Thailand after the air strikes. One was reportedly killed in the attack and 10 others injured.

As of Thursday, Thai border authorities had not received any update on the air strikes or the situation on the ground due to a jammed telecommunication signal.

The source also said Myanmar troops were preparing to launch a fresh air strike on the KA’s Yamu stronghold located near the military base on Thai territory. Soldiers at the base have been put on high alert.

The border tension flared up after more than 5,000 Myanmar refugees were driven to take shelter at Mae Sariang refugee camps, also in Mae Hong Son, to escape the fighting between the KA and the Myanmar junta forces on July 6.

The KA was also reportedly hit by junta airstrikes in a border town opposite Mae Hong Son.

Some casualties and deaths were reported. Many Myanmar locals had to carry injured people to receive medical treatment in Thailand while others had to flee the town for border forests.

A source from the KA said the Myanmar junta carried out 19 airstrikes, seriously injuring KA soldiers. At least 7 Karenni troops were reportedly sent to Mae Hong Son Hospital.