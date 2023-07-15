Dig uncovers four stone lintels at Hindu temple

Section
Thailand
General

published : 15 Jul 2023 at 05:10

newspaper section: News

writer: Prasit Tangprasert

An 11th or 12th century lintel found in Prasat Ban Bu Yai in Nakhon Ratchasima.
NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Four stone lintels carved in the Old Khmer style dating back to the 11th or 12th century have been found at an archaeological site in Prasat Ban Bu Yai in this northeastern province.

The 10th Regional Office of Fine Arts in Nakhon Ratchasima found the stone lintels featuring delicately carved scenes from Hindu mythology at an archaeological dig at Prasat Ban Bu Yai, which is undergoing restoration in tambon Sung Noen of Sung Noen district, said Rakchart Kiriwattanasak, president of Nakhon Ratchasima's Provincial Administrative Organisation Council.

Mr Rakchart said on Friday that the stone pieces were found scattered around the site.

The 10th Regional Office of Fine Arts will turn the stone temple into a tourist attraction, he said.

Prasat Ban Bu Yai was originally a Hindu temple in ancient Khmer culture. Built with sandstone, some of the architectural features such as lintels, door frames and tympanums (a triangular decorative wall surface) were carved in decorative patterns.

Judging by the artistic style of the sandstone carvings, the Hindu temple was built in the 11th or 12th century in the Baphuon and Angkor Wat style.

Mr Rakchart said archaeologists found all four stone lintels which had been installed above the gates, however only one is still intact. The intact lintel depicts a mythical lion holding a long garland.

Before the archaeological excavation, it was found that looters had dug up precious items including various metal artefacts and small bronze Buddha images.

"This was the theft of our national treasures. I would ask the looters to return everything they took rather than sell the artefacts in foreign markets," Mr Rakchart said.

